Windies take Test series 2-0

The West Indies players pose with the series trophy after beating hosts Bangladesh in the second and final Test by 17 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday. -AFP



A reckless batting led Bangladesh to a disappointing 17-run defeat to a rejuvenated West Indies in the second and final Test, which forced them to be whitewashed in a Test series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.





Bangladesh lost the first Test by three wickets, despite setting a fearsome 395-run target for West Indies, who came to the Test series, being swept in a three-match ODI series against the hosts. For a series levelling victory, Bangladesh got a target of 231 on day four, after bowling West Indies out for a meager 117 in the second innings.





But they came up with a mindless batting, which scripted their defeat when it looked the target was not as tough as it was felt despite the wicket offered variable bounce. Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall played a key role for West Indies, ending the match with 9-179. Cornwall followed his 5-74 with 4-105 in the second innings to help the side bowl Bangladesh out for 213.





The off-spinner broke some key partnerships in various stages of the game to keep the side ahead but more than his wily off-spin it was Bangladeshi batsmen, who played injudicious shots to lead their downfall. But Mehidy Hasan Miraz scared the visitors a bit. With Bangladesh's ninth wicket falling 43 runs away from the victory, Miraz, who struck his maiden century in the first Test of the series, came up with an aggressive brand of cricket.







He struck Cornwall for six twice in his consecutive over and found boundary almost in every over to keep the side interested. But he got dismissed against the play, poking a delivery of left arm spinner Jomel Warrican at first slip, where Cornwall fittingly took a tough catch to ensure the side's victory.





Bangladesh made a decent start in pursuit of 231. Opener Tamim Iqbal struck a 46 ball-50, hitting nine fours and shared a 59-run opening stand with Soumya Sarkar. With his spinners failing to break the partnership, captain Kraigg Brathwaite (3-25) found success with his part time off-spin. He broke through with the wicket of Soumya for 13, before Tamim threw away his start, chipping one straight at short cover.





Cornwall then ripped through Bangladesh's middle order on a pitch that offered variable bounce, leaving the hosts to 115-5 including the key wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim (14). Like junior batsman Nazmul Hasan Shanto who was out on 11, Mushfiqur also played a rash shot to cause his own and team's downfall





Jomel Warrican who took 3-47, helped the side edge closer to victory, sending back skipper Mominul Haque for 28 before Cornwall dismissed Liton Das (22), who appeared in complete control of his game. West Indies earlier was bowled out for 117 in its second innings, after resuming on 41-3. Nkrumah Bonner was the top-scorer with 38 while Joshua Da Silva made 20.





Pacer Abu Jayed (2-32) struck twice in the morning session. He trapped nightwatchman Jomel Warrican lbw for 2 before dismissing the first test's double centurion Kyle Mayers for 6. Mayers after his epic 210 not out, scored 5 and 6 in his two innings of the second test.





Left arm spinner Taijul Islam (4-36) then removed Jermaine Blackwood for 9, stumped by Liton Das before Bonner and Da Silva steadied the innings for the tourists up to the interval. Bonner (90) and Da Silva (92) put on a118-run partnership in the first innings to help West Indies score 409 in its first innings. Taijul, who ended the second innings with 4-36, broke the partnership, dismissing Da Silva for 20 and West Indies then collapsed, losing its last four wickets for 13 runs. West Indies was shot out for 409 in their first innings and gained a 113-run lead, dismissing Bangladesh for 296. The first innings lead however proved to be decisive.





