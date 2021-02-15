US, WHO push China for data from early days of contagion



The United States and a WHO expert demanded more data from Beijing on late Saturday about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, after a WHO mission to China struggled to make headway. A team of World Health Organization experts and Chinese counterparts visited key sites around the city of Wuhan, where Covid cases were first detected, but said they had not been able to shed light on the nature of early transmissions.





US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said his country had "deep concerns" about the early findings of the investigation. Peter Ben Embarek, who led the WHO mission, told AFP in an interview his team had asked for more data, adding: "There is a mix of frustration but also a mix of realistic expectations in terms of what is feasible under which time frame."





Experts believe the disease - which has killed nearly 2.4 million people worldwide - originated in bats and could have been transmitted to humans via another mammal.





But while the virus was first discovered in Wuhan in December 2019, it remains unclear if that is when and where the contagion actually began. The fallout came as Europe's death toll topped 800,000 and concerns over coronavirus variants that first emerged in Britain and South Africa forced ever tighter border controls.

