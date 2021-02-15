Air travel down 60 percent



A new report from the UN's air transportation agency confirms there was a "dramatic" fall in international air travel due to COVID-19, of around 60 per cent over the course of last year, to levels last seen in 2003.





The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said on Friday, that as seating capacity fell by around 50 per cent last year, that left just 1.8 billion passengers taking flights through 2020, compared with around 4.5 billion in 2019, reports UN News.





That adds up to a staggering financial loss to the industry of around $370 billion, "with airports and air navigation services providers losing a further 115 billion and 13 billion, respectively", said ICAO in a press statement.





As the coronavirus began its global spread, the air industry came to a virtual standstill by the end of March. Following widespread national lockdowns, by April the overall number of passengers had fallen 92 per cent from 2019 levels, an average of the 98 per cent drop-off seen in international traffic and 87 per cent fall in domestic air travel. There was a moderate rebound during the summer travel period, but recovery was short-lived. "Sectoral recovery became more vulnerable and volatile again during the last four months of 2020, indicating an overall double-dip recession for the year", ICAO said.

Leave Your Comments