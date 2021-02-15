School shutdown extended to Feb 28



The government has extended the prevailing shutdown of all educational institutions in the country except Qawmi madradsas till February 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic.





The Ministry of Education announced it by a notification issued on Sunday.





According to the notification, educational institutions have been closed since March 17, 2020 as the first corona patient was identified in the country on March 8 last year.





It also mentioned that the online educational activities will continue during the holidays. The epidemic also resulted in the cancellation of last year's HSC and equivalent exams, originally slated for April 1. The government has also scrapped PEC exams for the fifth graders, and JSC and JDC exams for the eighth graders along with the annual exams for students of Class VI to Class X.

