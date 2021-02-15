FM inspects Paira Port



Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen, Foreign State Minister Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and some other senior officials of Foreign Ministry inspected Paira Port on Sunday.





Dr. AK Abdul Momen sowed a tree sapling at that time. He expressed hope that the officials of Foreign Ministry would be able to expose the services and capability of Paira Port to the global community. The officials of the port informed the Foreign Minister at that time about the functions of the port. At present around 200 ships are moving through a channel of 45 kilometers. The construction work of one power plant of the port has been meanwhile accomplished.





Paira Port is being constructed on Kolapara Ramnabad Channel under Patuakhali district. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated it on 19 November 2013. The implementation of Paira Port aims to reduce pressure on Chittagong and Mongla ports and to expedite the socio-economic development of the local people.





