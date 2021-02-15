Army chief receives Covid-19 vaccine



Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed received corona vaccine at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) here today.





" After returning from the USA, General Aziz Ahmed received the vaccine at the CMH during his first working day," according to Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate release.





After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Army Chief instructed all to get vaccinated without paying heed to any rumors. The Army chief congratulated and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for taking arrangement of corona vaccination for the members of the armed forces division and the common people.





At the first phase till February 13, a total of 18,269 people including civil and the members of retired and on-duty military officials and their family members have been vaccinated from 26 vaccine centers.





The COVID-19 vaccination started at all the CMH across the country as per the instruction of the Army Chief under the country-wide mass corona virus vaccination program since February 7.









