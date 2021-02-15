'BNP wants to get involved in conflicts deliberately'



Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP now makes people and police their opponents and they are making their ill attempts to get involved in conflicts deliberately.





He was virtually addressing the council of Awami League's Tarash upazila, Sirajganj unit from his official residence in Dhaka on Sunday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP makes people and police as their opponents. The people have completely realized the ill-politics of BNP. The party is now making their ill efforts to get involved in conflicts deliberately."







He said AL never hatches conspiracy rather it becomes victim of conspiracies again and again.





There is no scope of government changeover without polls in democratic system, he said adding that parliamentary elections will be held in due time as per the constitution.





He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has the courage to accept the people's verdict in polls.





