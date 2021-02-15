More eagerness towards vaccine now: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the founding laying ceremony of the Kumudini International Institute of Medical Sciences and Cancer Research in Narayangaj from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital on Sunday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that people are showing now more eagerness relating to taking the Covid-19 vaccines as the initial confusion and hesitation regarding the vaccine has gone.





She came up with the remarks while virtually laying foundation stone of the Kumudini International Institute of Medical Sciences and Cancer Research from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital on Sunday. The premier said, "Initially, people were hesitant about taking the vaccine doses but the courage showed by nurse Runu Veronica Costa helped change the outlook. I sincerely congratulate her and now, by the grace of God, we have no more problems. People are eagerly arriving at vaccine centers to be inoculated."





Since the launch of the nationwide immunization campaign on Feb 7, a growing number of people are being vaccinated with each passing day. Sheikh Hasina asked all concerned to conduct more research on medical sciences particularly on cancer as the people could get the desired healthcare services in the country.





She said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman liberated the country for giving the people a beautiful life with ensuring all the basic needs such as food, education, treatment, housing and clothing.





The prime minister said her government has been working tirelessly to accomplish the desire of Bangabandhu.





Leave Your Comments