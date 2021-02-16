



It was in the year 2020 the citizens of the globe became aware of a term 'Working from home'. This term deeply coincides with a severe shock in the lives of human beings when entire globe came under severe lockdown due to the occurrence of pandemic Covid-19. Like all the nook and corners of the globe lockdown was imposed upon the citizens of East Asian, South East Asian and South Asian nations.







As this writer hails from the Indian city of Kolkata and further being associated with a prominent English language daily of Dhaka city hence feel that it is imperative on my part to focus upon India and Bangladesh which are relevant to this feature. So many of my online readers are not familiarized with the term 'Working from home' which indicates that it is referred to as working from home instead of going to working place through the process of online.



Though the situations have eased a lot but scary mentalities among the citizens of India and Bangladesh are very much in existent. Despite the advancement of technology we find that this kind of working has become somewhat easier but in some parts of India and Bangladesh this type of working becomes terribly complicated. India and Bangladesh are quite developed nations but as per development of technical advancement is concerned both of them have to slog a long way to reach to this advancement level in the upcoming days of our life. The reason behind is nothing but mass illiteracy and massive population pressures.





Also in remote places of both nations it is extremely problematic to carry on digitization because of extremely weak network. It was since the middle part of March 2021 work from home is being carried on till date though in some sectors the person concerned has been asked to visit the working places. This was because of imposition of lockdown due to Covid-19. Among the common sectors in which work from home is being carried on are academics, corporate, professional, art and culture. Though the people involved in the game carried on their works but in the long run all of them are in shades of doubt about its outcome. Thus in the subsequent paragraph it is my humble task to analyze how the work from home concept is beneficial in India and Bangladesh in the upcoming months and days of our life.







Beneficial aspects of work from home:







Work from Home is the most modern and updated concept in this era of technological advancement. Now we are well aware of that all around the globe there has been massive acceleration in technical areas by which we may assess that people residing in one part of the globe become more cordial and intimate with people of other parts of the globe. But in reality the scenes which we witness is that acceptability among the masses are not yet prospective. However for the cognizance of some of my online readers let me state some of the common beneficial aspects of work from home concept are stated as follow:







Time schedule is always flexible.







Environment by work from home always remains congenial.







No distractions from close colleagues.







It becomes cost effective by working from home.







By working from home people are able to devote towards family members.







Pending weekend activities can be performed with ease and comfort.







People can devote towards social and cultural matters with ease and comfort.







Proper focusing upon work can be done by working from home.







Office politics is always avoidable.







Learning becomes more deep rooted along with development of self confidence.







Whenever the professionals of any disciplines have to go to places of work it involves heavy expenses and movement. Though going to offices are important but during the times of recent lockdown the working from home were productive. It was a global phenomenon. In this regard the salient problem which could be traced by us is that some communications was not at all understandable at the receiving end mainly because of massive technical glitches.







Now we find during the time of online classes of college, university and school students there were in some occasion conversations between teachers and taught were badly disturbed. This indicates glaringly that communication and technical network have not been developed as per the demands meted out in India and Bangladesh. Now the time has dearly arrived at that there should be full expansion of the above aspects otherwise how citizens of both nations can expect macro development on all aspects. In tune with the development spree around the globe it is high time for us to focus upon advancement upon technical development so that one day in the lives of citizens of India and Bangladesh can undertake work from home when under duress.







It is however learnt from available sources that in India an approximately 65% of the corporate employees managed to carry on their operations by working from home whereas in Bangladesh 35% of the employees of diverse corporate bodies along with academic personnel managed courageously to work from home.



The writer is based in Kolkata ***

