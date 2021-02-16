Diner Sheshe





"I was 13 and Mantu's Papa was 16 when we got married. My Chachaji had chosen him; we met directly at the mandap-tab aise hi hotatha. I saw him during the Jai mala, as I gingerly raised my eyes under the ghunghat and my God, he was so handsome! He smiled, I smiled back but not before going red!





The first year of our marriage went into getting to know each other. I learnt how to make gurkahalwa-his favorite and he'd get gajras for me every day. But after our 2nd anniversary, he moved to Bombay for work while I stayed back in our village. Watching him leave was hard, but I knew it was for our future. He was meant to be away for 2 years, but those 2 years turned into 15…he'd only come back every 4 months for a week.







But every time he visited, we'd make the most of it. He'd always get a saree for me, which I'd wear the very next day. I'd make all his favorite dishes-a week would go by in a jiffy and I'd be back to bidding my hardest goodbye. But on his departure, he'd crack some stupid joke and I'd chuckle. He always knew how to make me laugh…he still does.







time our family grew from 2 to 5! All the while, he saved every penny to buy a house in the city. Over The day he bought the house, he said, 'Ab sab saathhamesharahengey.' The happiness I felt that day, I can't put into words-our vanvas finally ended! After 17 years of marriage, I finally got to live with my husband again!





It was bliss. He'd cut the vegetables as I cooked and then I'd see him off at the door. Evenings were spent in anticipation-ab aayengey, kabaayengey? And on the weekends, we'd go to the cinema ghar. He made sure I never missed an Amitabh Bachhan movie.







