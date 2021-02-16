Worldwide waffling





A group of asylum seekers staying in a hotel in Reading have gone on hunger strike in protest at poor food and lengthy asylum claims. Some of the men and women say they have been in their rooms for over eight months. They claim the food provided is unhealthy, and is given to them in too small quantities. They are among a growing number of asylum seekers who have complained about the conditions they are living in some parts of England. SalaheLakhdar has been at the hotel for over three months and claimed he - and others - have lost weight as a result of poor food.









Amanda Holden broke lockdown rules by travelling more than 200 miles to see her parents in Cornwall. The Britain's Got Talent judge said she made the journey after receiving a "distressing telephone call from her elderly father on Friday afternoon". In a statement, her agent added: "Amanda is aware that all families are going through difficulty during these turbulent times. "





On balance Amanda felt the round trip to Cornwall was necessary to contain the matter at her family home." The agent added that Holden was "devastated" that she had to break the travel rules on this occasion, but stressed the star "did not act on a whim and has adhered to COVID rules every step of the way in all three lockdowns".









Today, we celebrate love and friendship, and whether you're coupled up or living that single life, we've got the ultimate Valentine's Day playlist with 2021 Latin anthems. The playlist, which features 23 tracks released in 2021, kicks off with Evaluna's "Uno Más Uno," released in honor of her one-year wedding anniversary with Camilo. The romantic ballad highlights an enchanting piano melody and Evaluna's dulcet vocals, with Camilo and JP Saxe.Evaluna's sweet track is followed by Feid's "14 de Febrero," an ode to young love.









The Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial Saturday, voting that Trump was not guilty of inciting the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol -- but the verdict amounted to a bipartisan rebuke of the former President with seven Republicans finding him guilty.







The final vote was 57 guilty to 43 not guilty, short of the 67 guilty votes needed to convict. Held exactly one month after the House impeached Trump, the number of Republican senators who voted against Trump ended up higher than even what Trump's legal team had anticipated, marking a stark departure from the first impeachment trial last year when only one Republican senator, Mitt Romney of Utah, found Trump guilty.









