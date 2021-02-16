What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi cutter master, left arm medium fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "great player and always favorite" Emran Riaz, fb











Fb page BanglaMag posted a photo that has received a plenty of reaction. The photo features a nice view of a rickshaw-puller in Kolkata. People are praising his honest way of income much."Great!"

Md. Alam, fb









Facebook user S R Hossain posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Amazing!" AF Mohammad, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Faria posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Happy valentines day". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Very beautiful" MD Abdul Latif, fb











Leave Your Comments