Parjatan Corporation gets new Chairman



Md Hannan Mia, joined as the new Chairman of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) on Sunday. Prior to joining the Bangladesh Tourism Corporation, he was the Director General of the Department of Archeology. Hannan Mia first joined the Ministry of Culture in 1991 as Assistant Secretary from the 9th batch of BCS, said a press release.







During his career he served in various field administrations including Ministry of Public Administration, Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), BCS (Administration) Academy as UNO in Shalla Upazila of Sunamganj District and Zakiganj Upazila of Sylhet District. He obtained his MSS degree from the Department of International Relations, Dhaka University.

