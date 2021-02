Late industrialist Zainul Haque Sikder's qulkhwani will be held today (Feb 16) on the premises of ZH Sikder Women's Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday at 6: 15 pm. A doa mahfil will also be held on the same day praying for eternal peace of Zainul Haque Sikder's departed soul. All relatives, colleagues and well-wishers are requested to attend the programs.

