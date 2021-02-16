Death anniv of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque



Bangladesh Air Force observed the 52nd death anniversary of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque with due solemnity on Monday. On this day in 1969, he was killed by the Pakistani Army when he was detained in the Dhaka Cantonment in connection with the Agartala conspiracy case.







On the occasion, a milad mahfil was arranged at the central mosque of Bangladesh Air Force Base Zahurul Haque, Chattogram after Zuhr prayer seeking the divine blessing for the departed soul of the deceased and for the continued peace & prosperity of the country. Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Zahurul Haque, Air Vice Marshal ASM Fakrul Islam, GUP, ndc, afwc, psc, senior officers, airmen and other members of the Base attended the Milad Mahfil.

