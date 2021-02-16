Covid-19 vaccination program at BSMMU



A total of 7,775 people, including 1330, received the coronavirus vaccine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Sunday. The university hospital opened eight vaccination booths, an information centre and waiting room, eight sickbeds in its university convention centre to carry out the vaccination programme smoothly. Two teams of doctors were formed to oversee the vaccination programme and two ambulances will stand by too to provide emergency health services. The university began COVID-19 vaccination on January 28, when 199 people were inoculated.

