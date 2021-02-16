Demand for supplementary exams in DU science faculty



A group of students of Dhaka University's Science faculty have staged a human-chain on Monday demanding to sit for supplementary exams. Students from five departments including Mathematics, Statistics, Physics and Chemistry have joined the movement at the foot of anti-terror Raju memorial sculpture of the university campus.





Hussain Ahmed Shohan, former vice-president of Shahidullah hall students' union and one of the organisers of the protest claimed to hold a supplementary exam for more than a hundred students of the five departments, otherwise, they will be at risk of losing two academic years.





Speakers from the human-chain also demanded to minimise the pass marks (GPA-2.5) for the next academic year only due to the situation arisen by COVID-19 pandemic. "The re-admission process is hampered because of delayed publishing results in the departments of Science faculty and over the years we have noticed that it takes almost six to seven months to publish regular test results."





Students after taking classes for all the six to seven months for the next academic year, participating in-course exams and doing assignments when they got the failed result of the previous year they face difficulties because they already spent a huge time in different syllabus.







The results of the first year were released within two months this year, but in other years there has been seen a delay like ever before, they added. Expressing solidarity with the students former DUCSU leader and Chhatra League DU chapter general secretary Saddam Hussain said, "The university administration is taking decisions one after another that hampers the interest of students."



However, he urged the administration for showing moral behaviour towards students and for taking a supplementary exam.While criticizing the university's teacher recruitment procedure BCL DU unit president Sanjit Chandra Das claimed to make a radical change. "A six-month training approach to teacher recruitment can be adopted. Later, the students will vote to decide if he is qualified to be a teacher or not," Sanjit suggested.





