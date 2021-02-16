Jahanara wants to give Jamdani saree to PM as a gift

Jahanara Islam (R) poses for a photo with the special saffron cotton Jamdani saree. -AA



Jahanara Islam, an Agriculturist from Kolatoli, Cox's Bazar, wants to give a special saffron cotton Jamdani saree to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a gift. This special saree is made with the color of valuable spice saffron. Jahanara Islam said, "I had a dream of making such a saree in 2005 and giving it to the Prime Minister, Mother of Humanity Sheikh Hasina. And from this dream, I have been able to make this saree this year."







The word Jamdani is derived from the Persian word jam, meaning floral and 'Dani', a vase. It is named after decorative floral patterns found on Dhakai textile. Jamdani is a handloom woven fabric made of cotton, which historically was referred to as muslin. Historically, Bengal Muslin has been recognized as a cotton fabric of legendary lightness and distinctive motifs by many world travelers.







Nakshi scarfs, head-cloth, handkerchief etc. are made with Jamdani. Jamdani cloth also used to dye the traditional attire of the Mughals and Nepal. In making this saree, she has collected the colors from the saffron tree and made the muslin saree herself. It has cost her around Tk.80, 000 to make it.







"I want to return the lost tradition of Jamdani saree by giving this sari to the PM Sheikh Hasina as a gift. My main goal is to represent Bangladesh to the outside world with our Jamdani. If this Jamdani is turned into an industry, I hope it will be create a huge employment opportunity in the country, Jahanara Islam concluded. Jahanara Islam has been involved in producing and selling safe agricultural products in Kolatoli, Cox's Bazar. She is working with 'Blue-Economy' from 1980.









Nurey Alam, AA



