Briton pleads guilty to breaking Singapore quarantine order

Briton Skea Nigel, left, and partner Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai arrive at the State Courts for a hearing after breaking corona virus disease quarantine regulations on Feb. 15, 2021. Reuters



A British citizen pleaded guilty on Monday to violating a corona virus quarantine order in Singapore by visiting his fiancée several times in another hotel room.They are to appear in court for sentencing on Feb. 26, and face a possible sentence of up to six years in jail and a fine of $7,500 (S$10,000) on each charge. Skea Nigel left his room at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel on three occasions in September, according to the charge sheets. He was not wearing a mask. Nigel climbed an emergency stairwell and entered a room that his Singaporean fiancée had booked. The two spent nine hours together.





Most travelers have to stay in an assigned hotel room or at home for 14 days after arriving in Singapore under corona virus quarantine rules. They receive meals and regularly record their temperatures. Nigel arrived at the State Courts on Monday with Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai, whom he has since married.



The Briton said he was guilty of two charges for flouting the rules. Four other charges against him were temporarily withdrawn. The prosecution asked that Nigel be jailed for four weeks and fined $750 (S$1,000). Defense lawyer Dhillon Surinder Singh, who is also representing Eyamalai, asked for a fine or a one-week jail term "to give him a slap on a wrist." Eyamalai also pleaded guilty to one charge of aiding Nigel.No Briton has been jailed in Singapore for breaking corona virus rules. A handful have had their work passes revoked and paid fines.











---AP, Singapore





Leave Your Comments