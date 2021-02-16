Murong conference held in Alikadam



Murung conference was held on Monday at Alikadam in Bandarban. Bandarban Region commander and 69 Infantry Brigade's Commander Brigadier General Md Ziaul Haque attended the conference as the chief guest while Alikadam Murung Welfare Hostel Director Younglok Mru was in the chair. In the beginning of the conference, the chief guest inaugurated the Murung complex hostel, newly-elected academic building and Sampriti store.







Alikadam Zone Commander Lt Colonel Monjurul Hasan, Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Abul Kalam, Zonal Officer Major Md Zaman, Alikadam Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Kazi Rakib Uddin, Lama Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Mizanur Rahman and Murung Community's Representative Menrong Murung with hundreds of local people of Murung community attended the conference.







In the conference, 18 poor and helpless students of Mro welfare hostel were distributed Tk 81,000 and 3 battery run auto-rickshaw were handed over for Mru community. Besides, 200 distressed families were distributed cold cloths and 650 pieces t-shirts were distributed among locals including children sponsored by Channel I and TRY Foundation. A medical campaign led by Major Rezuana Islam and Captain Chandan Kumar Das was held besides the conference. The campaign served medical treatment and medicines to the locals of the area for free.











---Hasan Mahmud, Alikadam





Leave Your Comments