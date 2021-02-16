Farmers expect bumper yield of Boro in Durgapur



Farmers of Durgapur upazila under Netrokona district are passing busy time for cultivating IRRI-Boro yield. Farmers with their wives are working in field for paddy cultivation. Some farmers are collecting paddy seeds, some making the field ready for cultivation and some operating shallow machine for irrigation to the field. These sceneries have been found while visiting the ethnic area of Bhabanipur on Monday.







According to Upazila Agriculture Extension office, it has been learnt that, the land area for cultivation of IRRI-Boro paddy has been targeted 17,950 hectors and 17,400 hectors land has already been cultivated. Farmers of Jagirpara village, said, "After harvesting Amon paddy, the lands were in a uncultivated state and without making any delay, we are going to plant paddy seeds in these lands. If the plants are sowed in delay there is a possibility to drown during flood. Biswajit Rangdi, a villager of Durgapur union, said, two months ago he cut Amon crops. In fear of advance flood, Boro paddy seeds are being cultivated even in this biting cold and busyness.







But, no agriculture officials from the upazila agriculture department came to us to give any advice till now. Upazilla Agriculture Officer Md Mahbubur Rahman said, the target of Boro and IRRI cultivation was 17,950 hectors for this year and almost 17,400 hectors has been cultivated. During the winter season, farmer did not face any problem for making field during this cold weather, dense fog and biting cold. If the cultivation of Boro and IRRI paddy is completed within the fixed time, it is expected to make a bumper yield this year.











---Nirmolendu Sarker Babul, Durgapur





Leave Your Comments