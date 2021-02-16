Rangamati pineapple growers in trouble



Even after the darkness of the morning, the sight of the sun in the eastern sky wasn't seen. In the thick fog, the farmers were crossing the Kaptai lake with pineapples and taking their boat at Bonorupa Somota Ghat. Anyone can be surprised to see this summer fruit in winter. However, the farmers were not happy even though they created surprises. They planted pineapples in advance with a hope of making more profit and now they are frustrated not getting the expected price.







According to the Department of Agriculture, 46,870 metric tons of pineapple was produced in 1,797 hectors of land last year. This time, even after the pineapple came to the market in advance, there is no smile on the face of the farmers. They are being forced to sell pineapple at low prices as there is no demand for pineapple in the market. According to traders, buyers are not buying pineapple as there is no demand for it due to winter.





Bangladesh has entered the list of top 10 countries in the world in fruit production. Mountain pineapple of the Honeyquin variety has also contributed to this achievement. However, farmers are complaining that they are deprived of fair price despite the huge production of pineapple in Rangamati every year.





As there is no system of conservation, they have to fall into disrepair even after bumper harvest. Mangal Kumar Chakma, a pineapple grower, said, "I brought pineapples from remote hills to sell at this Somota Ghat with great difficulty. But hearing the price has lost its head. The price that the wholesalers are saying will not increase the cost of garden maintenance.





Subhash Chakma, a farmer in Burighat area of Naniyarchar, said, pineapple is mainly cultivated in the month of Baishakh-Jyastha. But then the rain quickly destroyed the pineapple. That's why we start cultivating pineapple in advance. However, this time there is not so much pineapple. Since everyone is profitable like me, the prices are not getting better due to advance cultivation. Another farmer, Rocky Chakma, said, "I brought 2,000 pineapples and sold them for 10 taka per piece to the market."







There are 17,000 more pineapples in the garden. If I sell at this price with boat rent and labor cost, I lose. Wholesalers Mansur Ali and Baten Mia said the demand for pineapple in the market is a bit low due to winter. At the same time, the lease money has also increased on the way. As a result, the cost is also higher. That is why the expected price is not available.



Krishna Prasad Mallick, deputy director of the Rangamati Department of Agricultural Extension, said, most of the farmers have resorted to pineapple cultivation this time as it has made more profit in the last few years. Due to this such a situation has arisen. "We plan to advise farmers like Rajshahi on area-specific production so that the fruit comes out at different times in each area," he added. The farmers will get good prices, there will be demand and the fruit will not be wasted, he further said.









