Tale of a successful farmer

Jasim Uddin, a farmer from Lalmohan upazila of Bhola posed for a photo in his cultivated land. -AA



Jasim Uddin, a farmer from Lalmohan upazila of Bhola has become a role model by cultivating BARI Bt Brinjal with the help of Smallholder Agricultural Competitiveness Project (SACP)-BARI component. He has not only changed his fortune, he is now inspiring other farmers in the upazila and helping them through the SACP project to become self-reliant.





Jasim Uddin is the son of Abdus Sattar and Safia Begum of Dhalgour Nagar village. Though he could not study much due to financial difficulties, he had an interest in agricultural work and making himself self-reliant. Due to lack of proper guidance and technological support, he was not able to get success. The tale of Jasim Uddin started to change with the support of SACP project of BARI component.







The story started in 2019-20. The support of the project and hard work of BARI scientists changed the wheel of Jasim Uddin's life. Under the project, he cultivated BARI Bt Brinjal in only 12 decimal of the land. He got fertilizers, seeds, and fungicides on time from the project and stay in touch with scientists. His fortune changed as he earned about Tk. 40,000 through cultivating BARI Bt Brinjal, where he got only nominal profit by cultivating paddy in 12 decimal of the land. Earlier, he could earn only Tk.3000-4000 by cultivating paddy in one bigha of land.





This time Jasim Uddin started working with new initiatives. The SACP project of BARI continues providing technical support to him. He cultivated BARI Bt Brinjal again in his previous 12 decimal of the land. With the technical assistance of the project, according to Sarjan method, he started cultivating vegetables and fish in the remaining 32 decimal of the land. He made 3 drains and four beds in the land. His total cost including making drains and beds and providing scaffolding on the beds is Tk.60, 000.





Jasim planted gourd, pepper, tomato, bean and pumpkin in 4 beds one by one with the help of the project. Till January 2021, his income is Tk.110, 000 (One lakh ten thousand). He is now hopeful that the crops will stay in 4 beds for another 40-45 days. At the current market price, the additional income from there will be Tk. 20,000-25,000. Jasim Uddin has rented another 1.5 acres of fallow land at Tk.7500- per annum. He cultivated BARI Bt Brinjal and vegetable there according to Sarjan method.





The SACP project is creating many more successful farmers. The wheel of fortune of many more farmers of Lalmohan and Char Fasson upazilas of Bhola district has started turning with the help of this project. Each of them is going to be a "Jasim Uddin". The success story is just a beginning; this is how BARI is working on the development of the farmers.





The success of the farmer is the main principle of the SACP project. There are four Govt. agencies (DAE, BARI, DAM & BADC) involved in SACP. Another component-FAO acts as Technical Assistance of this project. Component Coordinator of SACP, BARI part Dr. Apurba Kanti Choudhury said that the specific objective of SCAP, BARI part is 'demand driven production and market-led research' of high value crops.









---Nurey Alam, AA





