GP wants to help in higher education research

Grameenphone has expressed interest in providing assistance in the field of research in higher education. The UGC has called for allocating research for Masters, MPhil and PhD programs.A two-member delegation led by Grameenphone, Government Accounts Business Director Nurul Ferdous Musanna had a courtesy call on University Grant Commission (UGC) member Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir.





During this time, he expressed interest in providing research support in higher education. UGC Secretary (Additional Responsibilities) Dr Ferdous Zaman, Estate and Engineering Department Director (General Services) Md Sultan Mahmud Bhuiyan, Joint Secretary Zafar Ahmad Jahangir were present at the meeting.





Regarding research support, Professor Alamgir said, the government is currently focusing on quality higher education.There is no alternative to investing in research in higher education to build a developed nation and achieve technological advancement. He called upon the big industrial organizations including Grameenphone to come forward to provide research assistance to take the country forward.





Professor Alamgir called upon the people to continue to use the internet facility in online education at an affordable price even though the incidence of corona has decreased in the country and to make it user friendly. He emphasized the need to focus on the GP's network technology.There was a detailed discussion about giving Grameenphone special package for the officers and employees working in UGC.









