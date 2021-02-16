Alia Bhatt starrer 'Darlings' set to go on floors



Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt are all set to reunite! After entertaining fans with 'Dear Zindagi', SRK will soon be producing a venture starring Alia Bhatt. The film is titled 'Darlings' and will narrate the story of a quirky mother-daughter duo. Alia was narrated the story a while ago, she loved the story and instantly came on board the film. '





Darlings' will mark the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen, who has previously written films like 'Force 2', 'Fanney Khan' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. 'Darlings' is said to be a quirky story which will focus on the relationship of an endearing mother - daughter duo, played by Alia and Shefali, who are navigating through crazy circumstances in life.







A source shared, "It is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a middle-class family and traces the lives of two women, as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances." The film is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2021 with the pre-production work on in full swing. 'Darlings' is being readied for release this year.

