Dia Mirza ties the knot



Amid rumours of Dia Mirza's wedding with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, Pooja Dadlani, manager of Shah Rukh Khan, welcomed her into the family. Pooja, who seems to be close to Vaibhav, shared pictures from a get-together held on Saturday. The couple seems to have celebrated with their friends ahead of their reported wedding on February 15. Sharing a picture of the happy couple and a group picture from the gathering, Pooja wrote, "Welcome to our crazy family we all love you."







Dia reacted to the post by dropping a heart emoji in the comments section. She was spotted post the party (reportedly a pre-wedding bash) and simply smiled as the paparazzi congratulated her. Looking stunning in a white lace dress and a matching mask, Dia went on to patiently pose for the photographers and took selfies with fans. Dia Mirza is reportedly set to tie the knot with Vaibhav in an intimate ceremony. The duo will exchange wedding vows in presence of their families and close friends.







Leave Your Comments