Janet reacts on Timberlake's apology over



In the last few days, Justin Timberlake faced a lot of criticism when the documentary, Framing Britney Spears, was viewed by people. He came under fire for the way he treated Britney after their break-up in 2002. Netizens also demanded that he apologise to Janet Jackson over his actions following the "wardrobe malfunction" during their 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show.







While Janet's career suffered post the incident, Justin seemed to have got away without any repercussions. He has now come forward and apologised to Britney and Janet.When Janet got to know about the apology, she took to social media to share a message with her fans and thank them for their love and support over these past few days.





"I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with. All that he has given me. For Him being in my life. And I am so thankful for all of you being in my life. You're so special to me," Janet says in the video. She further adds, "I want to thank all of you for making Control number one once again after 35 years. I never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you."

