Rajkummar and Janhvi's 'Roohi' gets a theatrical release date



Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's highly anticipated horror comedy 'Roohi' will be released on the big screen on March 11, 2021. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the trailer will be unveiled on February 16. Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle to share the big news and also added a little note with it which read, "Dulhan ki tarah sajenge Theatres. Magar Dulha le jaegi! Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai!; movie releases 11th March"





The movie will also star Varun Sharma for a pivotal role. Roohi will be released worldwide to celebrate cinemas finally getting the green signal to operate at 100% capacity. After the massive success of 'Stree', the team reunited to further build the cinematic universe in the family-friendly horror-comedy franchise with the much-anticipated Roohi.





Producer Dinesh Vijan said, "we are all storytellers driven by our love for cinema in all its vibrant forms. While Stree was a genre bending tale that gave audiences something never seen before, Roohi takes this vision a step further by offering the same brand of spine chilling scares and quirky comedy. With a partner like Jio Studios that shares our passion for the eponymous "bada parda", we hope Roohi rekindles the audience's long standing romance with the silver screen. It is a film tailor made to be viewed at your nearest theatre"

