BSA welcomes Spring



Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) welcomes the spring through a gala program titled Basanta Utsab at its Nandan Mancha in the capital in the Monday. State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid joined the event as the chief guest. BSA director general Liaquat Ali Lucky presided over the event and Cultural Affairs ministry secretary Md Badrul Arefin also joined the event as the special guest.





The Basanta Utsab featured dance recitals, poetry, and band show with esteemed artists of the country. Tamanna Rahman presented dance recitals synchronised with the songs namely Dol legechhe mone dola and Krishna mane kalo jadi hoy. Anik Bose presented dance recital with the songs namely Nil diganta oi phuler and Bihur e lagan madur e lagan. Warda Rihab presented dance recitals synchronised with the songs namely Dakhin haway jago and Jhar jhar jhar ranger jharna.







Artistes from Dhaka University, Jagannath University, Government Music College, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy rendered chorus songs enthralling the audiences. Sabbir, Diti Sarkar, Apu Aman and Beauty also rendered songs at the programme. Popular band Spandan performed songs including Bale phellei, Jan, Eman ekta ma dena, School khuilase re maula and Man tui chinli nare leaving the crowd in enjoyable mood.

