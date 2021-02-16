Cricketer Nasir begins new life



Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain who is termed as 'Mr. Finisher' tied the knot with airline cabin crew Tamima Sultana.According to various sources, his marriage ceremony took place at a restaurant in the city's Uttara area on Sunday, the Valentine's Day.







Nasir posted several photos of his wedding on his verified Facebook page on Monday and sought blessings from all.It was learned that the bride, Tamima Tammi, is a cabin crew who works in a foreign airline. They know each other for long.Nasir made an Instagram post about a girl in September last year only to delete it after 10 minutes. He tied the knot with that girl finally.





Once a regular player in all three formats, Nasir last played for the national team in 2018 when he appeared in a one-day international against Sri Lanka. He played 19 Tests, 65 ODIs, and 31 Twenty20 internationals overall.Nasir, who hit the headlines for several wrong reasons in the recent past, missed the cut in the recent Bangabandhu Cup T20 tournament owing to his poor fitness.In January, he played in a controversial T10 tournament in UAE.



