Dhaka Runners showcasing willpower in Dhaka Half Marathon 2021

A press conference titled 'Glaxose-D Dhaka Half Marathon 2021' was held on Monday at the Platinum Grand Hotel in Banani, Dhaka. -Collected



A run titled 'Dhaka Half Marathon 2021', an event that aims to run for a good cause and showcasing Bangladesh on the global platform from a new perspective will be taken place between (19-21) February.





To reveal the information, a press conference titled 'Glaxose-D Dhaka Half Marathon 2021' was held on Monday at the Platinum Grand Hotel in Banani, Dhaka at 11:30 am. The Dhaka Run Lords, an organization that aims to inspire people from all walks of life through running, is organizing this annual event.







Consider the ongoing pandemic the 4th edition of Dhaka Half Marathon will be a Virtual race where participants select a distance, location and pace. The race will be held using a dedicated virtual race platform. This virtual race platform will replace the standard race with a virtual one and empower active and aspiring athletes to leverage their fitness in the times of Covid.







Explaining about the event sponsorship, Syed MustyenQuader, Brand Manager Unilever Consumer care limited said "Glaxose D from Unilever Consumer Care Ltd. is proud to be the Title Sponsor of the Dhaka Half Marathon for the second year in a row. While Women's Horlicks being the Women Empowerment Partner for the event, encourages women to pursue an active lifestyle with a promise of strong and healthy bones. Both the brands from the house of Unilever Consumer Care Limited wish the very best to all the participants of Dhaka Half Marathon 2021."





"Dhaka Half Marathon, over the years, has helped to revolutionize the running scene in the country and has inspired many people to stay fit and embrace a healthy lifestyle. Both during and after a Marathon, hydration and maintaining energy levels are of paramount importance. This is where our 50-year old heritage brand, Glaxose D's mission to keep the people of Bangladesh energized through the brand proposition of instant recharge comes alive," he added.







This year, virtual races will be held in two segments- a 21.1 km Half Marathon and a 7.5 km Run. The number of participants will be 3,200 in this event from all over Bangladesh and abroad. Using the virtual platform, the participants can avoid coming to the same venue to participate in the race rather than run on their own location ensuring social distancing and connect with other runners via virtual running platform.







The title sponsor for Dhaka Half Marathon 2021 is Glaxose-D from Unilever Consumer Care Limited. Sheltech group is the Co-Sponsor for the event. The gold sponsors for the event are Apex Footwear Limited, Polar Ice Cream and Dabur Honey. Spice FM 96.4 is the Radio partner for the event and community partner is BDRunners and this event is a member of AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races).Senior officials from sponsor companies and the organizers were also present along with journalists from TV and print media. They spoke about the impact of the DHM on the amateur running scene of Bangladesh and requested co-operation from all to organize a successful event.





Leave Your Comments