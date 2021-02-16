Pakistan slams rocket strikes from Afghan soil



Pakistan has vehemently denounced the use of Afghanistan's soil to attack military personnel and civilians.At least two attacks had been launched from Afghanistan on targets inside Pakistan in February so far, a spokesman for the Foreign Office said. At a media briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on February 2, 15 rockets were fired from Afghan territory into Bajaur district.





The rockets were fired by terrorists targeting security forces and civilians, causing material damage, the official alleged. Similarly, he added, terrorists fired 5 rockets from Afghanistan on Feb 11in the Lagharai sector and Sarakai top area of Bajaur, reports pajhwok.com.





A five-year-old child was killed while seven other minors, including a girl, were wounded in the cross-border strike, the spokesman claimed.Chaudhri said: "Such unprovoked incidents are against the spirit of mutual cooperation and are viewed with grave concern."





Pakistan had taken up the issue with Afghanistan through relevant diplomatic and military channels, the spokesman continued."Pakistan has always underscored the need to use existing mechanisms, including the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Security (APAPPS) to address all issues," he condemned.





