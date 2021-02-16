Dr Wazed's 80th birthday today



The 80th birthday of internationally reputed nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr MA Wazed Miah will be celebrated in a befitting manner in the district today (Feb 16). On February 16 in 1942, the nuclear scientist, affectionately called as 'Sudha Miah', was born in a respectable Muslim family of Laldighee Fatehpur village in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur district.





Dr Wazed breathed his last in Dhaka on May 9, 2009 at the age of 67 and was buried at their family graveyard in his native Laldighee Fatehpur village at Pirganj upazila. A number of organisations have chalked out programmes to celebrate the 80th birthday of Dr. Wazed abiding by the health directives in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic at village Laldighee Fatehpur as well as in Rangpur city.





The programmes include placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr. Wazed Miah, offering Fateha, milad mehfils and special munajats, distribution of foods among the poor and distressed people and memorial discussions.Dr MA Wazed Miah Memorial Foundation chalked out various programs to mark the day.The organization will also observe it's 11th founding anniversary and literary award distribution ceremony on the day.





