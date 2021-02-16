BNP can't take dev spree of govt: Tajul



The BNP has turned into an ineffective political party due to its non-cooperative stance to the people of the country, says Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Tajul Islam.He made the remark while inspecting a water plant at Tetuljhara-Bhakurta neighborhood in Savar on Monday. The plant set up by the Dhaka WASA is supplying 150 crore liters of water to Mirpur daily.







The minister says the BNP always favors negative, destructive and violent politics. In addition, it cannot take the development spree and success of the government easily. That is why, they talk illogically. Tajul Islam went on to add, ''We have been able to manage Covid-19 vaccine on time due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while many countries are still fighting for the jab.''





Responding to a query on recent municipal polls, he said, ''The Election Commission is determined to hold all elections in a free and fair manner and they are doing it relentlessly. Besides, the government is also determined to finish the ongoing voting neutrally.'' Senior secretary of the Local Government Division Helal uddin Ahamed, Dhaka WASA MD Taksim A Khan, Additional Secretary of LGRD Ministry Mohammad Ibrahim, among others, were present.





