Blogger Abhijit murder trial judgement today



A Dhaka court is set to pronounce the judgment in a case lodged over murder of blogger and writer Avijit Roy today (Feb 16). Judge Mujibur Rahman of the Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal on February 4 set February 16 to pass its judgement as both the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case on that day.





Twenty-eight prosecution witnesses out of the total 34 have been testified in the case and were cross-examined on different hearing dates, reports BSS. "We've been able to prove the case against six accused beyond any reasonable doubt and we believe the court would sentence them to death," prosecutor Golam Sarwar Zakir told BSS.





Defence counsel Nazrul Islam, however, said the accused would get acquitted. Avijit Roy was hacked by a group of militants near Suhrawardy Udyan in the TSC area of Dhaka University around 9.30 pm on February 26, 2015. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at about 10.30pm.





On February 27, Avijit's father, noted educationist Ajoy Roy, filed a murder case with Shahbagh Police Station. On March 13, 2019, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari filed the charge-sheet implicating six persons. On April 11, 2019, Dhaka Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal Judge Mujibur Rahman accepted the charge-sheet against the six accused.





The judge of the Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal, Dhaka On August 1 ordered to start the trial by framing charges against the accused. The accused are Major (sacked) Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haque alias Zia, Mozammel Hussain alias Simon, Abu Siddique Sohail alias Shakib alias Sajid alias Shahab, Akram Hossain alias Abir, Md. Arafat Rahman and Shafiur Rahman Farabi.All accused are leaders and activists of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). Major Zia and Akram Hossain remained fugitive since the murder.





