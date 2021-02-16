Serum to ship vaccine to Canada in 'less than a month'



The Serum Institute of India will ship the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Canada in less than one month, Serum's chief executive said on Monday."As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you, Serum will fly out Covishield to Canada in less than a month; I'm on it!" CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter, referring to a brand name for AstraZeneca's vaccine, reports Reuters.





India boasts of several vaccine manufacturing facilities and is fast emerging as a key supplier to the world.Canada, which has recorded more than 825,000 coronavirus cases and 21,000 deaths so far, does not yet have a vaccine manufacturing facility of its own and is reliant on foreign suppliers.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week assured Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to supply Canada with the vaccines, potentially easing shortages faced in the country.Canada has so far ordered vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.Serum Institute of India is an Indian biotechnology and pharmaceuticals company. It is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer located in the city of Pune, India.





This institute is producing Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford and British biopharmaceutical company Astrazeneca.Many countries, including Bangladesh, are taking vaccines from Serum Institute. The United Nations has also done agreement with Serum to take Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine for low and middle income nations.







