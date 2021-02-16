Protesters face up to 20 yrs in jail under new law

Protesters lined the streets where armoured vehicles were deployed near the Central Bank in Yangon. -EPA



Myanmar's military has warned anti-coup protesters across the country that they could face up to 20 years in prison if they obstruct the armed forces. Long sentences and fines will also apply to those found to incite "hatred or contempt" towards the coup leaders, the military said.





The legal changes were announced as armoured vehicles appeared on the streets of several cities.Hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in protests in recent days. The demonstrators are demanding the release from detention of their elected leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, and the restoration of democracy in Myanmar, also known as Burma, reports BBC.Meanwhile, Myanmar security forces opened fire on Monday to disperse protesters in the city of Mandalay, the media outlet Frontier Myanmar reported. The number of casualties was not clear, it said.





A member of a student union in the city said some people were wounded, reports Reuters. On Monday, Ms Suu Kyi's lawyer said she would be detained for a further two days. She will then be tried via video link at a court in the capital Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday, Khin Maung Zaw added.Ms Suu Kyi was rounded up with other members of the government on 1 February, but her detention was due to end on 15 February, according to Reuters news agency.





The charges against her include possession of unlawful communication devices - walkie-talkies used by her security staff.Her party was elected in a resounding victory last November, but the military has alleged voter fraud without providing proof.What are the signs of a crackdown?





The military's heightened presence is the latest sign of a potential crackdown on opposition to the coup.The ruling junta has also announced a series of legal changes, imposing long prison sentences and fines on anyone found to incite hatred towards the military, "by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation".





In a statement posted on a military website on Monday, it said that people preventing the security forces from carrying out their duties could face 20 years in prison, while those found to stir up fear or unrest in public could be imprisoned for terms of three to seven years.





The news came hours after the internet was restored. Telecoms operators said they had been told to shut off services from 01:00 to 09:00 local time, Sunday into Monday (18:30 to 02:30 GMT).As demonstrators gathered in the central city of Mandalay again on Monday, there were reports of security forces firing rubber bullets to disperse crowds.





In footage posted on social media, what sounds like gunshots can be heard as crowds flee, with several people later appearing to display injuries.In the city of Myitkyina, in Kachin state, shooting could also be heard as security forces clashed with anti-coup demonstrators. It was not clear whether rubber bullets or live rounds were being fired.





Five journalists were among those arrested in the city, but were later released.In another development, ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi will be remanded in detention until Wednesday for a court hearing and will not appear on Monday as initially expected, her lawyer told journalists in the capital Naypyitaw.





"We came here to submit our power of attorney letter and discussed with the district judge. According to him, the remand is until the 17 and not today," Khin Maung Zaw told reporters, adding that he was still trying to see her in line with the law.He said that the initial appearance would be by video conferencing, reports Reuters.When asked about the fairness of the proceedings, the lawyer said "Whether it is fair or not, you can decide yourself."







