'What Liberation means to me' writing competition held



A prize giving ceremony was held on Monday at the High Commission of India, Dhaka, for the winners of "What Liberation Means to Me?", an essay writing competition organized by Youth Opportunities in collaboration with the High Commission of India, Dhaka. The competition received over 1050 submissions from across the country and abroad.







The competition was organized jointly by High Commission of India, Dhaka and Youth Opportunities. State Minister Mr. Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, ICT Division, Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Government of Bangladesh, was the Chief Guest, Indian High Commission in Dhaka sent a press release to The Asian Age in this regard.





The Daily Star and DBC News were the Media Partners of the competition, and Prothom AloBondhushava was the community partner. The aim of the competition was to give Bangladeshi youth a platform to show their creativity and share their own understanding and meaning of "Liberation". The competition received submissions under two categories - Bangla and English. Category wise winners are:

Category A - Bangla:

? Champion: AfsaraTasnim, University of Dhaka

? First Runner Up:FarsiaKawsar Chowdhury, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology

? Second Runner Up: Rana Mozumdar, University of Dhaka

? Fourth: Tilak Saha, University of Dhaka

? Fifth: Kaikobad Mahmud, University of Dhaka

? Sixth: Rubaid Ahmed, University of Chittagong

? Seventh: Mst. TanzilaAkter, University of Dhaka

Category B - English:

? Champion: Maliha Momtaz Oishi, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College

? First Runner Up:IpshitaKajuri, North South University

? Second Runner Up: Manosh Chandra Haldar, National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, India

? Fourth: Fakeha Yasmine, Independent University, Bangladesh

? Fifth: Md. Ismail Murshed, BRAC University

? Sixth: Md. Aftahi Islam Nayan, University of Barishal

? Seventh: Protyasha Ghosh, BRAC University





Champions of each category were awarded with laptops,the first and second runner up received Tabs. Other winners received a smartphone, along with a crest, certificate and book. The top essays from each category will be published in "Bharat Bichitra" magazine.







