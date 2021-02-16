A total of 2,010 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char in the fifth phase on Monday. -AA



As many as 2,010 more Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char from Chattogram city's Patenga Boat Club in the fifth phase as part of theirrelocation under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy (BN) on Monday after 14 days later of the fourth batch.Bangladesh Navy said, they came to Patenga from Ukhiya Balukhali camp of Cox's Bazar and started their journey to Bhasan Char with the help of four naval ships around 9.40 am after an overnight stay at a temporary transit camp of Patenga's BAF Shaheen College.





The first group of 1,642 Rohingyas reached at Bhasan Char on December 4, the second batch of 1,804 Rohingyas on December 29 in 2020 and the third batch of 1,778 Rohingyas on Janyary 29 in 2021 and fourth batch of 1,464 Rohingya people reached at Bhasan Char on January 30 in 2021 under the supervision of the Bangladesh Navy. A total of 2,010 Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char around 1 pm on Monday, said Milon Mahmud, additional deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.





Rear Admiral Abul Kalam Azad, fleet commander of Bangladesh Navy told reporters that another 1,600 Rohingya refugees will leave for Bhasan Char today. Mohammad Samsuddauja, additional commissioner of the government's Refugee Relief and Repatriation Office, said food items have been stored in Bhasan Char for three months. Initially, cooked food will be provided to Rohingyas by different Non Government Organisation (NGO)'s as representatives of 22 NGOs have started their respective works at Bhasan Char in this regard, he added.





Besides, modern accommodation for the Rohingyas in Bhasan Char, educational institutions, hospitals, clinics and playgrounds have already been set up, he continued.Jasmine Prema, chairperson of the Social Welfare and DevelopmentOrganisation, said the government and 22 development agencies have been working to send only interested Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char.



