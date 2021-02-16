'Speeding up introduction of e-commerce trade license'



Commerce Minister Tipu Minshi on Monday said they are working with the Local Government Ministry to speed up the introduction of trade license for the industry so that e-commerce businesses could access finance as well as other opportunities. The minister said this while Chairperson of Business Initi-ative Leading Development (BUILD) Abul Kasem Khan paid a courtesy call on him at his ministry.





Mentioning e-commerce should be automatically recognised as enterprises, the Minister also added that the high-potential sector is not getting promoted as expected since they need trade license, reports UNB.





"We'll work to reduce the current minimum paid-up capital to 0.5 million from 2.5 million for the one-person company in the Companies Act (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2020 to allow more small businesses to take part in registration, thus enabling their formalisation," the minister also added.







Leave Your Comments