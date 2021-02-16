President, PM greet Hindu community on Saraswati Puja



President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday greeted members of the Hindu community on the occasion of Saraswati Puja.In separate messages on the eve of the religious festival, they wished all success of the event.In his message, President Abdul Hamid said Saraswati Puja is a very popular religious festival in Bangladesh. The participation of all irrespective of castes, creeds and religions in the festival has added a new dimension to the non-communal spirit and heritage of the country, he added.





"Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony," the President said and urged all to make contributions from their respective positions to further consolidate this harmony.He expressed his firm belief that the nation would be able to build 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with concerted efforts by members of all communities, reports BSS.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said Bangladesh is traditionally a country of communal harmony where all people irrespective of religions and castes have complete freedom to practice their respectivereligions.She said people of diverse religions are living in the country together since time immemorial and performing religious rituals.





"I think religion is for individuals but festivals are for all. I believe the communal harmony will be strengthened further in the coming days," the Premier said.She said goddess Saraswati is the symbol of truth, justice and knowledge. On the occasion of Saraswati Puja, the prime minister urged all the members of Hindu Community to devote themselves in nation building through acquiring knowledge and maintaining the religious harmony.





