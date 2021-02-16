446 fresh cases, 11 deaths



Bangladesh recorded 11 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 446 fresh cases overnight.The recovery count rose to 4,87,870 after another 641 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Monday.





"Eleven more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 8,285," the release said. It said the tally of infections has surged to 5,41,038 as 446 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.





A total of 14,138 samples were tested at 210 authorized laboratories across the country during the time. Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 3.15 percent tested positive, while 14.01 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.







Among the total infections, 90.17 percent patients have recovered, while 1.53 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.Among the 11 deaths, seven are male and four female, the press release said, adding one is between 11 to 20 years, two are in their 30s, while eight are above 60 years, reports BSS.





According to the division-wise data, seven deaths took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other divisions. Among the total 8,285 fatalities, 4,622 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,518 in Chattogram division, 474 in Rajshahi division, 557 in Khulna division, 250 in Barishal division, 310 in Sylhet division, 359 in Rangpur divisionand 195 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.





A total of 38,62,254 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine servicescomprising 100 physicians for round the clock in the country.





A total of 7,24,120 people have so far received healthcare services from telemedicine.The DGHS said 2,36,26,311 people received healthcare services from hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency healthcare services.







