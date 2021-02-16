'Modi's visit aims to forward ties for next 50 years'



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming Dhaka visit aims to take forward the ties with Bangladesh for next half a century while the tour coincides with the 50 years of bilateral relations, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said. He was speaking at DCAB talk organized by Diplomatic Correspondent Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) at the National Press Club on Monday. He said, "The objective of the (Modi's) visit is of course to consolidate our friendship and to build it forward for next 50 years."





Indian Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Dhaka on March 26 at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to join the 50th anniversary celebration of Independence of Bangladesh and the Birth Centenary of Bangladesh's Founding Father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th year of bilateral ties.The Indian High Commissioner said, "We haven't formally announced the visit, but it is planned that the Prime Minister will be here … to join you in celebrating the most momentous anniversary on the calendar."







He said officials of both the countries are working on different instruments that would be signed between the two nations during the visit.The envoy went on to say, "We are working on a number of outcomes, many things are to be finalized between the line ministries agencies."Besides joining the celebration on March 26, Modi is likely to join the bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 27, foreign secretary Masud bin Momen told media earlier.Before the prime minister level talks, Indian foreign minister J Shankar is also likely to visit Dhaka for finalizing the agendas of the PM-level talk.





During the talk, the high commissioner touched upon all major bilateral issues between Bangladesh and India includes, water sharing, border killing, vaccine cooperation, trade and maritime boundaries.The Indian High Commissioner indicated the trial of Pakistani genocide committed during the 1971 Liberation War can take place anytime as there is no statute of limitations in terms of times."I think we should be clear about it without getting into legal formalities…in other words, even something happened long ago," he said.







