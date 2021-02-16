Freedom fighters' allowances to be raised

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurates the launching ceremony of freedom fighters' allowance disbursement through electronic fund transfer at Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Monday. -PID



The government has decided to hike the monthly allowance for freedom fighters to Tk 20,000 from Tk 12,000 citing it as a 'gift' from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said this while speaking at the launching ceremony of freedom fighters' allowance disbursement through electronic fund transfer (Government to Person-G2P) using Management Information System (MIS) at Osmani Memorial Auditorium, joining virtually from her official residence- Ganabhaban. "We started off with Tk 300 in monthly allowances. Then it has been raised to Tk 12,000 a month. Now I feel Tk 12,000 is not enough in the present context," said Hasina.





The government plans to combine two lower tiers of allowances into a single category of Tk 20,000 a month. "It will take some time to implement the decision," Hasina said. Currently, a family of a martyred freedom fighter gets Tk 30,000 in monthly allowances, while a family of an injured freedom fighter gets Tk 25,000.





The families of freedom fighters honoured with the Bir Shrestha gallantry award receive Tk 35,000, while the families of war heroes with Bir Uttam receive Tk 30,000 a month. The amount is Tk 20,000 for the families of Bir Bikram awardees and Tk 15,000 for Bir Pratik awardees, while the rest of the freedom fighters get Tk 12,000 a month. The government now plans to elevate the last two tiers to Tk 20,000.





"The families of Bir Shrestha and Bir Uttam may have slightly different (allowances), but I believe all others should have something similar, as they all fought for the independence of Bangladesh," she said. The premier said, "Bangladesh is now an independent country which once upon a time was a deprived, exploited and repressed nation. But, it has stood up with high head before the world and generation to generation should know how we got this achievement."





The head of the government stated that the government has taken initiatives to construct museums and preserve evidence and memories of the war of liberation so people could know the real history visiting these places."We want the next generation to see and know the evidence and memories of the war of liberation, and the government is tirelessly working to this end," she added.





Sheikh Hasina said the government has taken massive initiative to preserve the memories of Suhrawardy Udyan, as Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had given March 7 speech. Also Bangabandhu, at the reception meeting here after his home-coming on January 10, had delivered directives on how the independent Bangladesh would run, she added.





She went on saying the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who helped most in the War of Liberation delivered speech at Suhrawardy Udyan and Silver jubilee of country's independent was also celebrated in the tenure of Awami League in 1996 where Palestinian President Yasser Arafat, South African President Nelson Mandela and Turkey's President Sleyman Demirel attended and installed "Shikha Chirantan".











