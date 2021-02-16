Why are we facing an impending water crisis?



The world’s freshwater resources are under increasing pressure yet many still lack access to adequate water supply for basic needs. Water is vital for human survival, health and dignity and a fundamental resource for human development.



When responsibility for drinking water rests with one agency, for irrigation water with another and the environment with yet another, lack of cross-sectorial linkages leads to uncoordinated water resource development and management, resulting in conflict, waste and unsustainable systems.



Management is used in its broadest sense. It emphasizes that we must not only focus on the development of water resources but also that we must consciously manage water development in a way that ensures long term sustainable use for future generations.



Water allocations and management decisions consider the effects of each use on the others. They can take account of overall social and economic goals, including the achievement of sustainable development. This also means ensuring coherent policymaking related to all sectors. As we all see, the basic IWRM concept has been extended to incorporate participatory decision-making. That brings additional benefits, as informed users apply local self-regulation concerning issues such as water conservation and catchment protection far more effectively than central regulation and surveillance can achieve.



Growth in population, increased economic activity and improved standards of living lead to increased competition for, and conflicts over, the limited freshwater resource. Here are a few reasons why many people argue that the world faces an impending water crisis:



Water resources are increasingly under pressure from population growth, economic activity and intensifying competition for the water among users;





Water withdrawals have increased more than twice as fast as population growth. currently, one-third of the world's population live in countries that experience medium to high water stress;





Pollution is further enhancing water scarcity by reducing water usability downstream;





Shortcomings in the management of water, a focus on developing new sources rather than managing existing ones better, and top-down sector approach to water management result in uncoordinated development and management of the resource.





More and more development means greater impacts on the environment.





Current concerns about climate variability and climate change demand improved management of water resources to cope with more intense floods and droughts.



Bangladesh is a riverine country with the Bay of Bengal located in the South of the country. The rivers and floodplains are the main sources of water supporting the livelihood of the people, as well as providing the wherewithal for sustaining the local economy. Bangladesh is the ninth most densely populated country in the world. With a growing population, industrialization and urbanization, the demand for water resources will keep on increasing.



The government of Bangladesh has taken several initiatives to tackle the water problems described above. These include flood control, drainage and irrigation (FCDI) projects at various scales, structural flood proofing, disaster management, flood and cyclone forecasting/warning, etc. Bangladesh’s ecological sustainability and economic development are dependent on several critical factors.



Due to the country’s riverine nature with water flowing downstream, it faces several challenges: starting from flooding during monsoon season (44,000-meter Cubic feet per second flowing through the Ganges) to experiencing drought during the off-season (10,738 cubic feet per second). Although much of this variance is due to environmental reasons, man-made barriers hindering natural water flow from the neighbouring country are also contributory factors.



Climate change-induced seawater level rising is another major factor adversely impacting the local ecosystem and livelihood in the Southern region of the country. The Southern Division of Khulna is saline prone, which has resulted in lower agricultural yield and economic activities. As a result, the region is experiencing an exodus of these climate refugees, seeking economic opportunities in other regions.



As Bangladesh’s population grows with rising economic prosperity, demand for groundwater- currently catering to 98% if water demand- is expected to keep on increasing. The resulting urbanization and industrialization led by government-sponsored economic zones will require efficient water and industrial waste management.



The economy of Bangladesh is essentially agrarian; agricultural production and water based activities are the mainstays of the rural population, which represents 85% of the total population. The majority of the population’s livelihood is dependent on water resources. Additionally, it provides a multitude of services to the public including water for drinking, fisheries, agriculture and a means of communication. Due to rapid population growth and increased upstream demands, water resources are under stress. Consequently, the majority of rural people face severe water shortages. On the other hand, floods are common in the rainy season.



The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates 35 million people are at risk from arsenic in their drinking water (Smith et al., 2000). The number of people in Bangladesh, on average, who live below the absolute poverty line declined moderately from 43% to 36% between 1992 and 1995–96. Yet endemic poverty, estimated to affect between 55 and 60 million people, remains largely unabated in the country (WARPO). Roughly 10 million people live in the Dhaka metropolitan areas and it is estimated that about 45% of the households have income below the poverty line.



Only 44% of the total water produced by Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA) are billed, the remaining being the unaccounted for water due to technical and administrative losses. Furthermore, only 60% of the water needs for the city can be met by DWASA mainly because the water supply networks do not service the informal settlements, housing about 3 million people. Thus, the use of boiled polluted river water is common in many areas.



The notion that freshwater is a finite resource arises as to the hydrological cycle on average yields a fixed quantity of water per time period. This overall quantity cannot yet be altered significantly by human actions, though it can be, and frequently is, depleted by man-made pollution. The freshwater resource is a natural asset that needs to be maintained to ensure that the desired services it provides are sustained.



Water is a subject in which everyone is a stakeholder. Real participation only takes place when stakeholders are part of the decision-making process. The type of participation will depend upon the spatial scale relevant to particular water management and investment decisions. It will be affected too by the nature of the political environment in which such decisions take place. A participatory approach is the best means for achieving long-lasting consensus and common agreement.



Participation is about taking responsibility, recognizing the effect of sectoral actions on other water users and aquatic ecosystems and accepting the need for change to improve the efficiency of water use and allow the sustainable development of the resource. Participation does not always achieve consensus, arbitration processes or other conflict resolution mechanisms also need to be put in place. Governments have to help create the opportunity and capacity to participate, particularly among women and other marginalized social groups. It has to be recognized that simply creating participatory opportunities will do nothing for currently disadvantaged groups unless their capacity to participate is enhanced.



Touhidur Rahman Tuhin is a student ,Dept. of Environmental Science and Engineering ,Jatiya kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Trishal, Mymensingh .







