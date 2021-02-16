Five militants to die for Avijit murder





A Dhaka court has sentenced five militants, including fugitive sacked army major Syed Ziaul Haq, to death in the 2015 killing of writer-blogger Avijit Roy. They have also been fined Tk 50,000.





Another defendant, Safiur Rahman Farabi, has been jailed for life.









Judge Mojibur Rahman of Dhaka’s Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal delivered the verdict on Tuesday.





The Islamist militants hacked to death Avijit, the US-based Bangladeshi science writer and founder of the Muktomona blog, on Feb 26, 2015 just after he left the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka. His wife Rafida Ahmed Bonya was also injured in the attack.

