PM urges all to be vigilant against conspiracy





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged all countrymen to keep vigil against conspiracy, saying intriguers take the opportunity to hit Bangladesh when people starts livelihood with new dreams and spending happy life.





“When good times come in Bangladesh, people start dreaming to remain well and their livelihood becomes improved, at that time, there is a chance of striking the country, and that’s why everyone needs to be cautious,” she said.





The premier said this while unveiling the cover of the 8th Five Year Plan (FYP) virtually at the weekly meeting of the Executive Committee of the

National Economic Council (ECNEC) at NEC Conference Room, joining from her official residence Ganabhaban.





Referring to the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said when a good situation was being created in the war-

torn Bangladesh after the independence, then, the killing of August 15 had been perpetrated.





The prime minister said Bangabandhu and most of his family members were killed, when purchasing capacity was under people’s ability, crops was being produced, factories reopened, people were in comfort and the country was moving towards development.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said democracy never run in the country successively, adding Bangladesh’s economy is moving ahead tackling martial law, military rulers, illegal occupants of power, political conspiracy, torture and repression on political leaders and activists, arson attack and militancy alongside natural disasters after the brutal killing of Bangabandhu.





She said the government has been working tirelessly with its limited resources to change the fate of people and offset the impacts of deadly corona virus pandemic which has hit the world economy severely.





Mentioning that Bangladesh has been able to keep the corona virus under control with its all-out efforts, Sheikh Hasina said “We’ve given directives [to tackle it], announced stimulus packages and started vaccination even although many developed countries are yet to roll it out.”





Regarding the collection of Covid-19 vaccine, she said the government contacted all when the initial research was started and also booked in advance so Bangladesh gets the vaccine after the production upon the basis of WHO approval.





“We’ve been able to do that and set an example,” she said, expressing gratitude to all who were involved in the process.





The premier hoped the corona virus impact will not be here in the country anymore as people of the country are very much conscious to this end.





She also expressed her thankfulness to the people of the country as they voted Awami League to power to give the opportunity to serve them.





About the 8th FYP, Sheikh Hasina said the government has approved it earlier and started implementing to pull the country ahead maintaining the ongoing trend of development.





She said implementation of 8th FYP would be a tool of achieving the Perspective Plan for Bangladesh of 2041, adding 9th FYP would also be needed for it.





“Bangladesh achieved independence through long struggles and it would have reached all people . . . and it is our desire that the dream of the Father of the Nation will be implemented,” she added.





Recalling the memories of Agartala conspiracy case and killing of Sergeant Zahurul Haque on this day of February 16, Sheikh Hasina said Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib and all people of the country came to the street after it and freed Bangabandhu along with other detainees.





The premier said she and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana from the morning remembered the name of Sergeant Zahurul Haque as he was killed on this day in Dhaka Cantonment.

Leave Your Comments