Indian HC announces winners of ‘What Liberation means to me’ writing competition

High Commission of India in Dhaka announced the winners of essay writing competition titled ‘What Liberation means to me?’ for the youth of Bangladesh.





The prize distribution ceremony of the competition was held at High Commission of India in Dhaka on Monday (February 15, 2021).

This essay writing competition was jointly organized by High Commission of India, Dhaka and Youth Opportunities of Bangladesh.





The State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest and gave away the prizes among winners.





Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami lauded the young winners chosen from 1,000+ entries in Bangla and English from Bangladesh and abroad.





In Category A (Bangla): Afsara Tasnim of Dhaka University was declared as the Champion while Farsia Kawsar Chowdhury of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) was given the prize as the first runner up. Rana Mazumder of Dhaka University was declared as second runner up.





In Category B (English): Maliha Momtaz Oishi from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College was adjudged the Champion while Ipshita Kajuri from North South University was the first runner up. Manas Chandra Halder from National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, India was declared as second runner up.





Champions of each category were awarded with laptops, the first and second runner up received tabs. Other winners got smart phones along with crests, certificate and book.





In both the categories a total of 14 prizes were given away. The top essays from each category’s will be published in ‘Bharat Bichitra’ magazine.

