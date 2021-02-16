One held with hemp in Sarail

Police detained an alleged drug peddler with hemp at Biswaroad intersection on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Tuesday.







The arrestee was identified as Nur Chan (68), son of Tofa Chan, a resident in Kurerpar area at Chanpur village under Katiadi upazila of Kishoreganj district.







Khatihata Highway Police Station sources said, on information, a team of the police station led by the officer-in-charge (OC) arrested Nur Chan and recovered contraband hemp from his possession. SI Abdur Razzak, ASI Shawkat, ASI Hasan Ali and ASI Gouranga were in the team during the operation.







Khatihata Highway Police Station OC Gazi Shakhawat Hossain said, “A drug peddler named Nur Chan has been arrested with hemp at Biswaroad intersection on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway. A case is underway against the detainee.”







Drives against drugs will continue, the OC asserted.

