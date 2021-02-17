Imam Khomeini and the power of faith

Imam Ruhollah Khomeini





Imam Ruhollah Khomeini, the pioneer of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is mostly known as the spiritual supreme leader of Iran. He is known for a lot of high dignified traits, such as leadership qualities, wisdom, charisma and theological expertise. Imam Khomeini is the founder of the modern Islamic Republic of Iran. In the whole world, there will not be found anyone like him; because of his policy of relating everything to the Quran and Sunnah, he gave the Iranian people an Islamic State. Imam Khomeini also was successful in his personal life and his influence and image can be found everywhere.







He was not only a leader, but also inspirational for the modern world, motivating every nation to wake up and have hope, especially those who have been suffering a living death of oppression, displacement, diaspora and lack of freedom, such as in Palestine, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and other places.





The Muslim states are always attacked by the imperialist groups and are helped by the few anti-Muslim and monarchical rulers. Recently this is a common question for everyone - Why don't the USA and Israel come down hard on Saudi Arabia and other monarchial states? They are the makers of the "Deal of the century and peace agreement" with Israel. But how is this possible when the Muslim governors believe in God and the Day of Judgment and if not they are not Muslim? Today one Muslim state is at war with another Muslim state. Israel's alliances do not want the progress of Iran so they killed a lot of Iranian scientists and other important people. In this way, they are also helped by the few Muslim monarchies. "Inform the hypocrites that they will have a painful punishment. Those who ally themselves with the disbelievers instead of the believers. Do they seek glory in them? All glory belongs to God." (Quran: 4:138-139).







By1963, Shah Reza Pahlavi declared that he wanted Iran to be a modern state without Islamic rules, but Imam Khomeini's forward thinking knew that that was impossible without Islamic laws because Islam is a modern and complete code of life. So the Iranian people did not accept the Shah's policy and began protests at Tehran University and other places. Also the Iranian nation understood the "Shah's modern state" meant monarchy and the western world's policy applied in the country.





Imam Ruhollah Khomeini was born on May 17, 1900 or possibly September 24, 1902 in Khomain. It is situated 300 km south of the capital Tehran. He was passing through his childhood in a very difficult way because when he was five months old his father was murdered. When he was 15 years old, his mother and also his aunt died; they had taken care of him after his parents passed away. At the age of six, he began to study at the madrassah. Imam Khomeini was one of the wisest men who studied various subjects, such as Islamic law (Shari'ah), Islamic philosophy, mysticism (irfan, tasawwuf), Islamic politics, ethics, theology, fiqh and principles (usul) for many years in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq.







Later Imam Khomeini wrote numerous books on these subjects. From a young age, Imam Khomeini was a brilliant writer and his literary works are recognizable worldwide. Some of Imam Khomeini's literary works are: 1.Velayat-e Faqih (Islamic Government System). When he was living in Najaf, he delivered a lot of lectures about how to establish an Islamic government. After those lectures, Velayat-e Faqih was published as a book.; 2. Forty Hadiths; 3. The Disciplines of Prayers (Adab-e Salat); 4. The Greater Struggle (Jihad-e Akbar); 5.Tahrir al-Wasilah; 6. Discovery of Secrets (Kashf-e Asrar); 7.Manasakol Haji; 8. Divan of Poems; 9. Mystical Letters.





The life of an exile isn't happy for everybody, but some are happy when Allah (swt) makes it easy for them and they are also working in the way of Allah (swt). Imam Ruhollah Khomeini worked so much for the nation of Iran when he was exiled from 1962 to1978. He spent over 14 years in exile in Turkey, the holy city of Najaf in Iraq and France. Life in Najaf was a blessing for the Imam as he visited Hazrat Imam Ali's (a.s.) shrine every day.





"Quds Day" is a most important day for every Muslim state which believes that one day Palestine will be free from Israel. It is observed in the month of Ramadan on the last Friday. "International al-Quds Day" was created by Imam Khomeini to free Palestine from Israel. Now "Quds Day" is observed in over 80 Muslim and non-Muslim countries. The Holy Quran narrates: "Glory to Him who journeyed his servant by night from the sacred mosque to the farthest mosque whose precincts We have blessed in order to show him of Our wonders. He is the Listener, the Beholder." (Quran: 17:1)





Iran is proficient in medical science, technology, cultural activities, education and every affiliated program. There is no country like Iran among the Muslim states in the Middle East. This has been possible only because of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and Imam Khomeini's honesty as well as his simple living. One report narrated that "the only immovable property of Imam Khomeini is his old house in Qom, which he had since his exile in 1964. He had no personal assets except some books and the few rudimentary utensils necessary for a simple life that were in the house belonged to his wife." Reza Shah was forced by a popular revolution to leave the country in January 1979. Imam Khomeini returned to Iran on February 1, 1979 and led the Islamic Republic. He died on June 3, 1989 at the age of 89.





Mizan Rehman is a freelance writer and researcher

